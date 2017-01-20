JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 20, 2017) Cmdr. Gary Montalvo relinquishes command of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777), to Capt. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Squadron One during a change of command ceremony at Sharkey Theater in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 18:19
|Photo ID:
|3111079
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-LY160-0180
|Resolution:
|4635x3311
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT