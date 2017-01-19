(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen [Image 5 of 5]

    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A family eagerly awaits the return of a U.S. Air Force Airman from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia Jan. 19, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Team Little Rock Airmen specialize in providing rapid, global mobility to support humanitarian and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:32
    Photo ID: 3110348
    VIRIN: 170119-F-RA696-2005
    Resolution: 2514x1678
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Southwest Asia
    Little Rock Airman returned from deployment

    • LEAVE A COMMENT