Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Caswell, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J crew chief, reunites with his spouse after returning from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia Jan 19, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Team Little Rock Airmen specialize in providing rapid, global mobility to support humanitarian and wartime operations. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

