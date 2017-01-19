(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen [Image 1 of 5]

    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Sadler, 19th Airlift Wing Joint Mobility Assistance Team director of staff, reunites with his family after returning from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia Jan. 19, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Team Little Rock Airmen specialize in providing rapid, global mobility to support humanitarian and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:32
    Photo ID: 3110356
    VIRIN: 170119-F-RA696-2089
    Resolution: 2705x1806
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen
    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen
    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen
    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen
    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    19th AW
    Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT