U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Sadler, 19th Airlift Wing Joint Mobility Assistance Team director of staff, reunites with his family after returning from a six-month deployment to Southwest Asia Jan. 19, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Team Little Rock Airmen specialize in providing rapid, global mobility to support humanitarian and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:32 Photo ID: 3110356 VIRIN: 170119-F-RA696-2089 Resolution: 2705x1806 Size: 3.63 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Little Rock AFB welcomes home deployed Airmen [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.