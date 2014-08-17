180FW security forces conduct active shooter, taser, ASP training

Staff Sgt. Jordan Spetz, an active shooter instructor assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, briefs 180FW Commander, Col. Craig Baker, on the proper techniques of using a Taser before urban combat training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 23, 2016. Security forces personnel train frequently to ensure they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. Daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Wilkes.

