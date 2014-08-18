180FW security forces conduct active shooter, taser, ASP training

Ohio Air National Guard Security Forces members assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, participate in urban combat training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center on June 23, 2016. “Shoot, move, communicate and military operations on urban terrain, or MOUT, training is a three-dimensional battle space where the enemy can be above, in front, below or behind you,” said Senior Master Sgt. Robert York, operations supervisor with the 180FW Security Forces Squadron. “It is a very slow, violent and deadly process, making MOUT crucial to the success of the Air Force in the modern climate.” Maintaining trained, qualified Airmen who are ready to deploy is a top priority for the 180th FW. Daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Wilkes.

