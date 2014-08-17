(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180FW security forces conduct active shooter, taser, ASP training [Image 5 of 6]

    180FW security forces conduct active shooter, taser, ASP training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wilkes 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Capt. Diana Sluhan, antiterrorism officer assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, joined members of the 180FW Security Forces Squadron to participate hand-to-hand combat readiness training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 23, 2016. Security forces personnel train frequently to ensure they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. Daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Wilkes.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2014
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 10:58
    Photo ID: 3109374
    VIRIN: 160623-Z-UU619-062
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    This work, 180FW security forces conduct active shooter, taser, ASP training [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt John Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

