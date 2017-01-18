(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Line Check [Image 1 of 6]

    Line Check

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers from 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, perform an Airborne Forward Arming and Refueling Point training exercise on Normandy Drop Zone, Jan. 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 20:58
    Photo ID: 3108286
    VIRIN: 170118-A-TD846-2844
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Line Check [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Line Check
    Arise
    The Drop is Here
    AH-64 Apache
    Check is Good
    Fuel It Up

    82nd Airborne Division
    FARP
    Fuel
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    AH-64 Apache
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Training

