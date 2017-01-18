Paratroopers from 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, perform an Airborne Forward Arming and Refueling Point training exercise on Normandy Drop Zone, Jan. 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 20:58
|Photo ID:
|3108286
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-TD846-2844
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Line Check [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
