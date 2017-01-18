(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arise [Image 2 of 6]

    Arise

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division lifts off after re-fueling during an Airborne Forward Arming and Refueling Point training exercise on Normandy Drop Zone, Jan. 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 20:58
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arise [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Line Check
    Arise
    The Drop is Here
    AH-64 Apache
    Check is Good
    Fuel It Up

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    AH-64 Apache
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Training
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter

