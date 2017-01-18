A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division lifts off after re-fueling during an Airborne Forward Arming and Refueling Point training exercise on Normandy Drop Zone, Jan. 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

