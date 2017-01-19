Local farmers peel back social boundaries with station students

Hana Cahill, a student at Matthew C. Perry Elementary School, reads a letter of appreciation during the seventh annual mikan presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The letters were prepared in English and Japanese. Some students made personalized gift bags, and the host nation class showed their gratitude by holding up signs that read “Thank you for the delicious mikans!” in Japanese, English and Spanish. Local farmers presented the sweet, easy-to-peel citrus fruit, which is similar to Mandarin oranges, to students expanding their experience of Japanese cultures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

