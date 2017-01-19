Matthew C. Perry Elementary School students hold up signs at the seventh annual mikan presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The host nation class’s signs read “Thank you for the delicious mikans!” in Japanese, English and Spanish. Local farmers presented the sweet, easy-to-peel citrus fruit, which is similar to Mandarin oranges, to students expanding their experience of Japanese cultures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Local farmers peel back social boundaries with station students, by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.