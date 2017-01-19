(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local farmers peel back social boundaries with station students

    Local farmers peel back social boundaries with station students

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Matthew C. Perry Elementary School students hold up signs at the seventh annual mikan presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The host nation class’s signs read “Thank you for the delicious mikans!” in Japanese, English and Spanish. Local farmers presented the sweet, easy-to-peel citrus fruit, which is similar to Mandarin oranges, to students expanding their experience of Japanese cultures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local farmers peel back social boundaries with station students [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Oshima Island
    mikan
    M.C. Perry Schools
    Seventh Annual Mikan Presentation
    Yamaguchi Oshima Agricultureal Cooperative Association

    • LEAVE A COMMENT