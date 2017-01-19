Local farmers peel back social boundaries with station students

Matthew C. Perry Elementary School students hold up signs at the seventh annual mikan presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The host nation class’s signs read “Thank you for the delicious mikans!” in Japanese, English and Spanish. Local farmers presented the sweet, easy-to-peel citrus fruit, which is similar to Mandarin oranges, to students expanding their experience of Japanese cultures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)
