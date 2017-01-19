U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, expresses his gratitude to local farmers during the seventh annual mikan presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. Local farmers presented the sweet, easy-to-peel citrus fruit, which is similar to Mandarin oranges, to students expanding their experience of Japanese cultures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)
Local farmers peel back social boundaries with station students
