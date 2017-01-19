Capt. Skyler Collins and Maj. Caleb Edmondson, 335th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot and weapons system officer, fly a practice route, Jan. 19, 2017, over the skies of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, in preparation for the official fly-over of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. The 335th FS F-15E Strike Eagle will fly in a four-ship formation alongside a 94th FS F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB, Virginia; a 58th FS F-35 Lightning II from Eglin AFB, Florida; and a 55th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, during President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 17:51 Photo ID: 3108112 VIRIN: 170119-F-FU646-0156 Resolution: 2633x3945 Size: 2.08 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.