    Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 3]

    Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman Shawna Keyes 

    4th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command

    Capt. Skyler Collins and Maj. Caleb Edmondson, 335th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot and weapons system officer, fly a practice route, Jan. 19, 2017, over the skies of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, in preparation for the official fly-over of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. The 335th FS F-15E Strike Eagle will fly in a four-ship formation alongside a 94th FS F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB, Virginia; a 58th FS F-35 Lightning II from Eglin AFB, Florida; and a 55th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, during President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 17:51
    Photo ID: 3108112
    VIRIN: 170119-F-FU646-0156
    Resolution: 2633x3945
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    94th Fighter Squadron
    55th Fighter Squadron
    58th Fighter Squadron
    335th Fighter Squadron
    Inauguration 2017
    Flyover practice

