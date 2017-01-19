Capt. Skyler Collins and Maj. Caleb Edmondson, 335th FS F-15E Strike Eagle pilot and weapons system officer, were selected as the primary F-15E aircrew team for President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
Collins and Edmondson conducted practice runs, Jan. 19, 2017, in the skies over Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina to prepare for tomorrow’s swearing-in of the nation’s new president.
The Strike Eagle will fly alongside a 94th FS F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB, Virginia; a 58th FS F-35 Lightning II from Eglin AFB, Florida; and a 55th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina.
“The Chiefs are honored to participate in the flyover of the inauguration of our new commander in chief,” said Lt. Col. Brandon Johnson, 335th FS commander. “It is a historic opportunity to showcase Air Force air power.”
This work, Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
