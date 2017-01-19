Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration

A 335th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle conducts practice runs, Jan. 19, 2017, over the skies of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, for the official U.S. Air Force aircraft fly-over of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. A four-ship formation including the 335th FS F-15E Strike Eagle; a 94th FS F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB, Virginia; a 58th FS F-35 Lightning II from Eglin AFB, Florida; and a 55th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, will complete the fly-over during President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

