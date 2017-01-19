(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3]

    Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman Shawna Keyes 

    4th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command

    A 335th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle conducts practice runs, Jan. 19, 2017, over the skies of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, for the official U.S. Air Force aircraft fly-over of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. A four-ship formation including the 335th FS F-15E Strike Eagle; a 94th FS F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB, Virginia; a 58th FS F-35 Lightning II from Eglin AFB, Florida; and a 55th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, will complete the fly-over during President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagle in four-ship flyover of 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    94th Fighter Squadron
    55th Fighter Squadron
    58th Fighter Squadron
    335th Fighter Squadron
    Inauguration 2017
    Flyover practice

