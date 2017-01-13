(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Throwback paint scheme proves heritage is big in the 435th

    Throwback paint scheme proves heritage is big in the 435th

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Randy Martin 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    Neil Orlowski, a Corrosion Control Specialist in the 12th Maintenance Group, applies a decal to a T-38C Talon at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 13, 2017. Members of the corrosion control shop are changing the plane’s color scheme from two-tone gray to heritage blue, a scheme that was used by the 435th Fighter Training Squadron 40 years ago, ahead of a reunion of pilots that trained for fighter fundamentals after Jan. 1, 1977. (U.S. Air Force photo/Randy Martin) 170113-F-ET654-005.JPG

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:34
    Photo ID: 3108036
    VIRIN: 170113-F-ET654-005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Throwback paint scheme proves heritage is big in the 435th [Image 1 of 5], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

