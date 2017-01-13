Throwback paint scheme proves heritage is big in the 435th

Rudy Olivarez, a Corrosion Control Specialist in the 12th Maintenance Group, applies paint to the landing gear of a T-38C Talon at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 13, 2017. Members of the corrosion control shop are changing the plane’s color scheme from two-tone gray to heritage blue, a scheme that was used by the 435th Fighter Training Squadron 40 years ago, ahead of a reunion of pilots that trained for fighter fundamentals after Jan. 1, 1977. (U.S. Air Force photo/Randy Martin) 170113-F-ET654-001.JPG

