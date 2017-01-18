54th HS maintenance keep the Iroquois airborne

Kim Smith, 54th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N Iroquois mechanic, installs the attitude director indicator into a UH-1N Iroquois at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 18, 2017. The ADI, aka gyro horizon, is an instrument that states the orientation of the helicopter to the horizon. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

