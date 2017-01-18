54th HS maintenance keep the Iroquois airborne

Kim Smith, 54th Helicopter Squadron UH-N1 Iroquois mechanic, organizes and labels wires in the cockpit of a UH-1N Iroquois at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 18, 2017. The tools Smith needed for this job included wire strippers and cutters, electrical tape, a flashlight, a heat gun and wire joiners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

