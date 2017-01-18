(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    54th HS maintenance keep the Iroquois airborne [Image 2 of 12]

    54th HS maintenance keep the Iroquois airborne

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Kim Smith, 54th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N Iroquois mechanic, stands in front of a helicopter at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 18, 2017. Smith, along with the entire 54th HS mechanic team, are civilians with prior military service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3107835
    VIRIN: 170118-F-CG053-0186
    Resolution: 3553x2538
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th HS maintenance keep the Iroquois airborne [Image 1 of 12], by A1C Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    huey
    Iroquois
    squadron
    minot
    air force base
    helo
    helicopter
    maintenance
    afb
    HS
    54th
    missile field
    uh-n1

