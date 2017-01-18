Earning the title Marine can also help non-U.S. citizens earn the rights and privileges of citizenship. This week, 18 new Marines took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens. “United States citizenship is the greatest honor we grant (at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services),” said Wendy Wilcox, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. “For these Marines, today's naturalization ceremony represents their final step in their journey to American citizenship. Their path to citizenship is especially remarkable because they first pledge themselves to support and defend the United States before choosing to become American citizens.”

Pictured are:

Pvt. Humberto Alaniz, Mexico; Pfc. Carld H. Auguste, Haiti; Pvt.

Jeronimo A. Baltazar Juan, Guatamala; Pfc. Christian A. Cruz Paez, Dominican Republic; Pvt. Tania E. Dominguez Reyes, Mexico; Pvt.

Enrique Guzman Mejia, Mexico; Pfc. Maalik A. Hamlet, Trinidad & Tobago; Pvt. Shakir A. Lawrence, Jamaica; Pvt. Jennifer Martinez, Mexico; Pfc. Luis A. Mendoza Mandujano, Mexico; Pfc. Paula A. Noakes, Colombia; Pvt. Bianca P. Oliveira, Brazil; Pvt. Kreatiyot Pphojaroen, Thailand; Pvt. Maricruz Rios Vazquez, Mexico; Pfc.

Ousman N. Secka, Gambia; Pfc. Kiefer R. Suau Ulloa, Cuba; Pfc. Bennet K. Amoah, Ghana; Pfc. Phat D. Phan,Vietnam

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:10 Photo ID: 3107384 VIRIN: 170118-M-VP563-089 Resolution: 5358x3572 Size: 5.73 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo & Oscar Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 19, 2017 [Image 1 of 19], by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.