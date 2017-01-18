(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kilo & Oscar Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 19, 2017 [Image 1 of 19]

    Kilo &amp; Oscar Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 19, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Earning the title Marine can also help non-U.S. citizens earn the rights and privileges of citizenship. This week, 18 new Marines took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens. “United States citizenship is the greatest honor we grant (at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services),” said Wendy Wilcox, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. “For these Marines, today's naturalization ceremony represents their final step in their journey to American citizenship. Their path to citizenship is especially remarkable because they first pledge themselves to support and defend the United States before choosing to become American citizens.”
    Pictured are:
    Pvt. Humberto Alaniz, Mexico; Pfc. Carld H. Auguste, Haiti; Pvt.
    Jeronimo A. Baltazar Juan, Guatamala; Pfc. Christian A. Cruz Paez, Dominican Republic; Pvt. Tania E. Dominguez Reyes, Mexico; Pvt.
    Enrique Guzman Mejia, Mexico; Pfc. Maalik A. Hamlet, Trinidad & Tobago; Pvt. Shakir A. Lawrence, Jamaica; Pvt. Jennifer Martinez, Mexico; Pfc. Luis A. Mendoza Mandujano, Mexico; Pfc. Paula A. Noakes, Colombia; Pvt. Bianca P. Oliveira, Brazil; Pvt. Kreatiyot Pphojaroen, Thailand; Pvt. Maricruz Rios Vazquez, Mexico; Pfc.
    Ousman N. Secka, Gambia; Pfc. Kiefer R. Suau Ulloa, Cuba; Pfc. Bennet K. Amoah, Ghana; Pfc. Phat D. Phan,Vietnam

