Pvt. Bianca P. Oliveira, Platoon 4003, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Jan. 19, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Oliveira, from Kearny, N.J., originally from Brazil, is scheduled to graduate Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)

Kilo & Oscar Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 19, 2017