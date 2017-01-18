(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kilo & Oscar Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 19, 2017 [Image 4 of 19]

    Kilo &amp; Oscar Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 19, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Pfc. Paula A. Noakes, Platoon 4003, Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Jan. 19, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Noakes, from Throop, Pa., originally from Colombia, is scheduled to graduate Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:10
    Photo ID: 3107372
    VIRIN: 170118-M-VP563-056
    Resolution: 2912x4368
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo & Oscar Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 19, 2017 [Image 1 of 19], by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    bootcamp
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

