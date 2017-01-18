(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 48-foot sailing vessel Bobo Link sank two and a half miles off of Hapuna Beach, Big Island, Jan. 18, 2017. The crew of the USCGC Kiska (WPB 1336), homeported in Hilo, safely recovered the men from their life raft and transported them to Kawaihae Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 01:35
    Photo ID: 3106509
    VIRIN: 170118-G-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.75 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island
    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Honolulu
    sailing
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Big Island
    sector
    command center
    watchstander
    USCGC Kiska
    sinking boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT