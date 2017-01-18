Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 48-foot sailing vessel Bobo Link sank two and a half miles off of Hapuna Beach, Big Island, Jan. 18, 2017. The crew of the USCGC Kiska (WPB 1336), homeported in Hilo, safely recovered the men from their life raft and transported them to Kawaihae Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 01:35
|Photo ID:
|3106508
|VIRIN:
|170118-G-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island
LEAVE A COMMENT