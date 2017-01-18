(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sunken vessel off Big Island

    Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 48-foot sailing vessel Bobo Link sank two and a half miles off of Hapuna Beach, Big Island, Wednesday.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 48-foot sailing vessel Bobo Link sank two and a half miles off of Hapuna Beach, Big Island, Wednesday.

    Rescued are three Big Island residents:

    Steven Jenkins, 48-years-old, owner and operator of the Bobo Link
    Brandan Jenkins, 23-years-old
    Nathan Gibson, 43-years-old

    The crew of the USCGC Kiska (WPB 1336), homeported in Hilo, safely recovered the men from their life raft and will transport them to Kawaihae Harbor.

    "We cannot stress enough the importance of carrying and properly registering an emergency positioning indicating radio beacon which is ultimately what saved the lives of these men," said Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Peterson, a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center. "While the men also were able to contact emergency services personnel via cell phone, we strongly recommend boaters carry a working VHF radio in the event that cell service in unavailable."

    At 1:48 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu received a hit from a registered EPIRB.

    Minutes later, watchstanders at the Sector Honolulu command center received a relayed call from the Hawaii County Fire Department notifying them that a sailing vessel, with three persons aboard, sank off of the Big Island.

    Sector Honolulu diverted the Kiska crew already on patrol in the area to the scene where an HCFD helicopter crew was to provide oversight until they arrived.

    No injuries were reported.

    Imagery will be provided as soon as it's available.

