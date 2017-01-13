U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Chambers, left, U.S. Army Element South Troop Command Alpha Company emergency response team senior enlisted leader, and Army Pfc. Lewis Warren, U.S. AESTC Bravo Company detection team leader, instruct a classroom of military medical personnel on how to properly put on personal protective equipment during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense class at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 13, 2017. The CBRN training portion of the day allowed instructors to answer any questions, give a thorough walkthrough of how to put on the equipment and hand out any additional equipment needed in preparation for a worst case scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:41 Photo ID: 3105801 VIRIN: 170113-F-IP635-0023 Resolution: 3902x2787 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF medical support during inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.