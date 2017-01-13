(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AF medical support during inauguration

    AF medical support during inauguration

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Chambers, left, U.S. Army Element South Troop Command Alpha Company emergency response team senior enlisted leader, and Army Pfc. Lewis Warren, U.S. AESTC Bravo Company detection team leader, instruct a classroom of military medical personnel on how to properly put on personal protective equipment during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense class at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 13, 2017. The CBRN training portion of the day allowed instructors to answer any questions, give a thorough walkthrough of how to put on the equipment and hand out any additional equipment needed in preparation for a worst case scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:41
    Photo ID: 3105801
    VIRIN: 170113-F-IP635-0023
    Resolution: 3902x2787
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF medical support during inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AF medical support during inauguration
    AF medical support during inauguration

    TAGS

    Medical
    79th Medical Wing

