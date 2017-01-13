(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AF medical support during inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    AF medical support during inauguration

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Adam Buckley, left, HC Standard customer service engineer, and Stan Kuzia, HC Standard managing director, instruct a classroom of military medical personnel on how to use HC Standard at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 13, 2017. The mobile healthcare medical triage and tracking system is a new application that will be used by military and civilian first responders for the 58th Presidential Inauguration to collect medical information and create a common operating picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:41
    Photo ID: 3105799
    VIRIN: 170113-F-IP635-0012
    Resolution: 4119x2942
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF medical support during inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AF medical support during inauguration
    AF medical support during inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    79th Medical Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT