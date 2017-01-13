AF medical support during inauguration

Adam Buckley, left, HC Standard customer service engineer, and Stan Kuzia, HC Standard managing director, instruct a classroom of military medical personnel on how to use HC Standard at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 13, 2017. The mobile healthcare medical triage and tracking system is a new application that will be used by military and civilian first responders for the 58th Presidential Inauguration to collect medical information and create a common operating picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

