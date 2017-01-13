(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen assist in Meal Prep for Inaugural Parade Participants [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen assist in Meal Prep for Inaugural Parade Participants

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Band members assist in meal preparation at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, District of Columbia, Jan. 13, 2017. Approximately 300 bags were pre-packed for the band, Air Force Reserve, and Air Force Guard to eat during the inaugural parade rehearsal, Jan. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:16
    Photo ID: 3104492
    VIRIN: 170113-F-AG923-0001
    Resolution: 5202x3468
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen assist in Meal Prep for Inaugural Parade Participants [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

