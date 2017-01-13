U.S. Air Force Band members assist in meal preparation at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, District of Columbia, Jan. 13, 2017. Approximately 300 bags were pre-packed for the band, Air Force Reserve, and Air Force Guard to eat during the inaugural parade rehearsal, Jan. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:16 Photo ID: 3104492 VIRIN: 170113-F-AG923-0001 Resolution: 5202x3468 Size: 2.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen assist in Meal Prep for Inaugural Parade Participants [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.