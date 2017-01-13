U.S. Air Force Band members assist in meal preparation at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, District of Columbia, Jan. 13, 2017. Approximately 300 bags were pre-packed for the band, Air Force Reserve, and Air Force Guard to eat during the inaugural parade rehearsal, Jan. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:16
|Photo ID:
|3104492
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-AG923-0001
|Resolution:
|5202x3468
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen assist in Meal Prep for Inaugural Parade Participants [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT