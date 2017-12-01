Tech. Sgt. Steven Conine, inaugural parade street cordon member, salutes at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 12, 2017. He and many other JBA members attended the cordon rehearsal, where they practiced marching, saluting, and standing at attention for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:13
|Photo ID:
|3104475
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-AG923-0048
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen gear up for inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
