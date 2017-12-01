(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen gear up for inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    Airmen gear up for inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jodi Epps, Wing Staff Agency superintendent, leads the cordon rehearsal in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 12, 2017. There will be more than 1,500 military members forming the street cordon and lining the inaugural parade route to render honors to the commander in chief, Jan. 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen gear up for inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

