Airmen gear up for inauguration

Chief Master Sgt. Jodi Epps, Wing Staff Agency superintendent, leads the cordon rehearsal in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 12, 2017. There will be more than 1,500 military members forming the street cordon and lining the inaugural parade route to render honors to the commander in chief, Jan. 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

