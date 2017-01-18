EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY

An EC-130H Compass Call takes off from an airfield Jan. 18, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Compass Call is engaged in operations jamming Da’esh communications in order to confuse and disorient enemy fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Casey Osborne)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 05:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
