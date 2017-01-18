EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY

Lt. Col. Josh Koslov, 43rd Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron commander, inspects an EC-130H Compass Call Jan. 18, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Koslov’s unit operates the Compass Call in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition effort to militarily defeat Da’esh by, with and through regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Casey Osborne)

