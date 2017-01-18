(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 1 of 11]

    EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Lt. Col. Josh Koslov, 43rd Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron commander, poses in front of an EC-130H Compass Call Jan. 18, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Koslov’s unit operates the Compass Call in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition effort to militarily defeat Da’esh by, with and through regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    43rd EECS

