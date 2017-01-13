A formation of three T-38 Talons with the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., return to base after flying a routine training mission over the Gulf of Mexico, Jan. 13, 2017. The 2nd FTS, American Beagles, is one of only "2" U.S Air Force T-38 Talon adversary squadrons, and is tasked to provide air-to-air threat replication in support of F-22 Raptor combat and formal training squadrons.(U.S Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor/Released)
|01.13.2017
|01.17.2017 17:35
|3102308
|170113-F-JR513-004
|5616x3744
|10.83 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, T38 Formation [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
