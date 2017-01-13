T-38s En Route

Two T-38 Talons with the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., fly over the Gulf of Mexico en route to a routine training mission, Jan. 13, 2017. The 2nd FTS, American Beagles, is one of only "2" U.S Air Force T-38 Talon adversary squadrons, and is tasked to provide air-to-air threat replication in support of F-22 Raptor combat and formal training squadrons.(U.S Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor/Released)

