    T-38s over Tyndall [Image 4 of 6]

    T-38s over Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of three T-38 Talons with the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., pass Tyndall as they make their approach to land after flying a routine training mission over the Gulf of Mexico, Jan. 13, 2017. The 2nd FTS, American Beagles, is one of only "2" U.S Air Force T-38 Talon adversary squadrons, and is tasked to provide air-to-air threat replication in support of F-22 Raptor combat and formal training squadrons.(U.S Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 17:35
    Photo ID: 3102303
    VIRIN: 170113-F-JR513-006
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38s over Tyndall [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

