U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations Squadron fills out a survey during her chemotherapy for her treatment for breast cancer, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2016. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces more chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
This work, Tracey's Battle [Image 1 of 5], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
