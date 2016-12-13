Tracey's Battle

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kendra Alanis, an RN with the 60th Medical Operations Squadron cleans the chest of Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, prior to chemotherapy port insertion, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2016. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces more chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

