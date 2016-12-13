U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations Squadron puts on a mask prior to chemotherapy port insertion, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2016. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces more chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 17:02
|Photo ID:
|3102264
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-LI975-0006
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tracey's Battle [Image 1 of 5], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT