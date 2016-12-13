U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations Squadron puts on a mask prior to chemotherapy port insertion, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2016. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces more chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 17:02 Photo ID: 3102264 VIRIN: 161213-F-LI975-0006 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 4.1 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tracey's Battle [Image 1 of 5], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.