Echo Company Series Commander's Inspection

Recruits from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention during a series commander’s inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 10. During the inspection, recruits are tested on every subject they have been taught during training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10.

