    Echo Company Series Commander's Inspection [Image 4 of 5]

    Echo Company Series Commander's Inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Leite 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A drill instructor from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, inspects a rifle during a series commander’s inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 10. The drill instructors also inspect the recruit’s uniforms and test them on the knowledge they have learned throughout training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10.

