Echo Company Series Commander's Inspection

A recruit from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, clears his weapon before handing it to his drill instructor during a series commander’s inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 10. During the inspection, recruits are tested on the knowledge they’ve learned while their weapons and uniforms are inspected. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10.

