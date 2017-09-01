(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Echo Company Series Commander's Inspection [Image 5 of 5]

    Echo Company Series Commander's Inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Leite 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, clears his weapon before handing it to his drill instructor during a series commander’s inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 10. During the inspection, recruits are tested on the knowledge they’ve learned while their weapons and uniforms are inspected. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 13:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Series Commander's Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Motivation
    MCRD
    MakingMarines

