    Flying medics soar across mission training [Image 2 of 4]

    Flying medics soar across mission training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tom Brading 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Josh Lykins, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, tests emergency equipment during a medical training exercise January 13, 2017, while on board a C-17 Globemaster III bound for Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany. Airmen from the 315th AES are able to conduct medical training, while in conjunction with real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tom Brading)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 09:41
    Photo ID: 3100943
    VIRIN: 150117-F-NK396-167
    Resolution: 3179x2270
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Hometown: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying medics soar across mission training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Tom Brading, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Citizen Airman

