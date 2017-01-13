Flying medics soar across mission training

Senior Airman Josh Lykins, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, provides CPR during a medical training exercise January 13, 2017, while on board a C-17 Globemaster III bound for Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Airmen from the 315th AES are able to conduct medical training, while in conjunction with real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tom Brading)

