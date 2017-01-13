Flying medics soar across mission training

(From left) Maj. Patrick Kennedy, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron chief of standardizations and evaluations, hands a scenario card to Maj. Derek Stone, 315th AES, while conducting medical training Jan. 13, 2017, while on board a C-17 Globemaster III, bound for Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Each card contains various training emergencies for the medical professionals to overcome while in-flight. Airmen from the 315th AES are able to conduct medical training, while in conjunction with real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tom Brading)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE