(From left) Maj. Patrick Kennedy, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron chief of standardizations and evaluations, hands a scenario card to Maj. Derek Stone, 315th AES, while conducting medical training Jan. 13, 2017, while on board a C-17 Globemaster III, bound for Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Each card contains various training emergencies for the medical professionals to overcome while in-flight. Airmen from the 315th AES are able to conduct medical training, while in conjunction with real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tom Brading)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 09:41
|Photo ID:
|3100940
|VIRIN:
|150117-F-NK396-055
|Resolution:
|2994x2138
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Hometown:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flying medics soar across mission training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Tom Brading, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Flying medics soar across mission training
