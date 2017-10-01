Colton Crites, right, son of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Crites, 52nd Maintenance Squadron senior munitions inspector, holds the giant ticket from the Football Frenzy contest at Club Eifel on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. The grand prize is two tickets to Super Bowl LI with airfare and hotel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 05:32
|Photo ID:
|3100754
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-RH756-049
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|17.04 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
This work, Saber Family is going to the Super Bowl [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Saber Family is going to the Super Bowl
