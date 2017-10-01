U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Crites, 52nd Maintenance Squadron senior munitions inspector, with his family are presented with the grand prize from the Football Frenzy contest by 52nd Fighter Wing leadership and 52nd Force Support Squadron at Club Eifel on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. The grand prize is two tickets to Super Bowl LI with airfare and hotel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE This work, Saber Family is going to the Super Bowl [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.