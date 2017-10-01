(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saber Family is going to the Super Bowl

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Stephanie Crites, wife of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Crites, left, 52nd Maintenance Squadron senior munitions inspector, is presented with the grand prize from the Football Frenzy contest at Club Eifel on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. The grand prize is two tickets to Super Bowl LI with airfare and hotel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

    This work, Saber Family is going to the Super Bowl [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

