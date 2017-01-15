(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Mail Delivery [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Makin Island Mail Delivery

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    170115-N-LI768-217
    ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 15, 2017) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Brian Knox, from Costa Mesa, Calif., stamps a package during a mail call aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 15:34
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Mail Delivery [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Mail
    MAKIN ISLAND

